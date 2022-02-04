Punjab assembly polls 2022: People on top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has stated that electing a good CM is only in the hands of the voters of Punjab which will go to polls in single phase on February 20.

A video of Sidhu surrounded by his supporters has surfaced on social media in which the former can be seen alleging that people sitting at the top want a weak CM for Punjab – someone who can dance to their tunes.

"If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM... You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," Sidhu can be heard saying amid sloganeering by his supporters.

Sidhu’s remarks came after former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should be given time to continue working as the CM face of Congress in upcoming state Assembly polls.

Reacting to it, Sidhu said that it is not in his or Jakhar’s hands to decide as to who will be the CM face of the party in the state. "It`s up to Sunil Jakhar whatever he says, but it`s not in his hand nor in mine. People will elect MLAs and then CM will be elected. We`ve to give people agenda, model," Sidhu said while speaking to media persons in Amritsar.

Earlier on Thursday, Jakhar had said, "What they decide will be accepted by all. But I`m of opinion that Channi ji has been given the opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in four months."

His statement came after he stirred political reactions after claiming that 42 of 79 party MLAs wanted him to take over as the Punjab Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post while only two legislators favoured Channi.

This comes at a time when Congress is all set to announce its CM candidate for the upcoming polls in the state.

Amid speculation over the chief ministerial face of Congress for upcoming Punjab polls, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, has said that her husband is "a hero" and it does not matter whom the party chooses its face in the state for the polls.

Channi had on Thursday informed that the name of the Congress chief ministerial candidate for upcoming state assembly elections will be announced on February 6.

Meanwhile, reacting to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia fighting polls from Amritsar East, which is the same as that of Sidhu, he said, "Our fight is not with him (Bikram Singh Majithia) but against the big bull (Sukhbir Singh Badal). Some thieves have gathered and are afraid that if Sidhu will come then they will be exposed."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

