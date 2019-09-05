Punjab defers new traffic rules for time being

Chandigarh: Punjab Transport Minister Razia Sultana on Thursday said for the time being the provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles Act would not be applicable in the state.

And until any decision was taken on the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the old fines would be charged from traffic violators in the state.

In a press statement here, she said transport being a state subject and the state would exercise its discretion in implementing some of the provisions of the amended Act.

She said the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government was very serious in implementing stricter traffic discipline. "But the government is also sensitive to the fact that everyday a number of innocent citizens die in road accidents."

Sultana said "there is no denying the fact that traffic rule violations are the major cause of road accidents which claim innocents lives everyday, but at the same time citizens must not be reel under the burden of huge penalties".