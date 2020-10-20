Punjab government moves resolution in assembly against Centre's new farm laws

Chandigarh: Punjab government led by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly against the Centre’s contentious farm laws amid concerns over amendments to the Electricity Act.

The resolution was moved by the Leader of the House on the second day of a special assembly session here over the new farm laws.

The Chief Minister also introduced three bills to counter the Centre's farm laws - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020.

Addressing the members of the House, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said agriculture is a state subject but the Centre ignored it. "I find it very strange what the government of India wants to do," he said.

“3 Farm legislations along with proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are clearly against interests of farmers & landless workers, & time-tested agriculture marketing system established not only in Punjab but also in Haryana, and Western UP,” the Punjab CM said.

“The Draft resolution states that Farm laws are against the constitution (Entry 14 List-II), which mentions agriculture as a state subject & these legislations are a direct attack to encroach upon functions & powers of states, as enshrined in the constitution,” the Chief Minister told the assembly.

The three farm bills - the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 - were passed by Parliament recently.

Subsequently, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bills. Farmers in the agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

