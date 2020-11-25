Punjab orders night curfew from December 1; doubles fine for violating COVID-19 safety rules

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday (November 25, 2020) announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state from December 1 to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister’s office issued a statement that said that the night curfew will remain in force from 10 PM to 5 AM, amid apprehension of a second wave of coronavirus in the state.

“Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered night curfew in all towns and cities from 10 pm to 5 am and doubled fine for flouting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to Rs 1000, with effect from December 1,’’ the order said.

Announcing a series of fresh restrictions, the CM also ordered doubling of fine for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms from December 1.

The fine for not wearing masks and not following social distancing norms has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

The curbs, which will be reviewed on December 15, also restrict operation timings for all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces till 9.30 PM.

Even as India continues to report less than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases every day for almost a week, several Indian cities are witnessing a worrying spike in cases of new infections just after the festive season.

On Wednesday, India reported 44,376 new cases reported in a day taking the total coronavirus cases to 92,22,216 while the death toll surged to 1,34,699 with 481 new fatalities.

To control the rise of cases the state governments have imposed severe restrictions among which was the rise in fine imposed for people not wearing masks at public places.

