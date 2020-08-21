हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2019 Tarn Taran blast

SC dismisses bail plea of 2019 Tarn Taran blast case accused Malkit Singh

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 21, 2020) dismissed the bail application of Malkit Singh alias Shera, one of the accused in the blast which took place in Punjab`s Tarn Taran district in September last year.

SC dismisses bail plea of 2019 Tarn Taran blast case accused Malkit Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (August 21, 2020) dismissed the bail application of Malkit Singh alias Shera, one of the accused in the blast which took place in Punjab`s Tarn Taran district in September last year.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana dismissed the plea saying it cannot grant bail to the accused.

The accused Malkit Singh had earlier applied for bail on health grounds in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mohali, both of which were dismissed by the respective courts.

Before the NIA court, he had sought bail contending that he was falsely implicated and that he was a patient of diabetes.

The prosecution had submitted before the NIA court that during the course of investigation incriminating role of the accused had emerged and that he was highly radicalised towards Khalistan movement and he was part of a gang that had planned terrorist activities.

The NIA court observed that evidence pointed to the accused was an active member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist gang, adding that it was of the opinion that there was sufficient ground for believing that accusation against the applicant/accused is prima facie true.

The NIA had in March this year filed a chargesheet against nine accused in connection with Tarn Taran blast case before a special NIA court.

Two persons were killed and one other was injured in the blast, which took place in Tarn Taran on September 4 last year, when the victims were reportedly digging a pit to retrieve a concealed explosive consignment. 

Tags:
2019 Tarn Taran blastMalkit SinghSupreme Court
Next
Story

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announces weekend lockdown in all cities amid rising COVID-19 cases
  • 29,05,823Confirmed
  • 54,849Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M21S

Fatwa for listening to songs from mobile and computer in a village in Bengal