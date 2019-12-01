हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab

Stripped, slapped with hands tied for wearing short pants in school, class 11 student ends life in Punjab's Ludhiana

The victim, who felt insulted after being stripped of his clothes in front of his classmates, filmed himself on his mobile phone before ending his life.

Stripped, slapped with hands tied for wearing short pants in school, class 11 student ends life in Punjab's Ludhiana
Representational Image

Chandigarh: Beaten up and stripped by a school teacher for wearing a pair of trousers short in length, a Class 11 student committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his residence in Ludhiana city, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a private school in Dhandari area. The victim, who felt insulted after being stripped of his clothes in front of his classmates, filmed himself on his mobile phone before ending his life. In the video, he was heard saying that he was committing suicide because of the insult he faced by his teacher for fearing narrow pants in the school.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim alleged that he was mentally disturbed and wasn't eating for the past two days.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana to personally look into the matter. "Deeply anguished to hear of a Class 11 student committing suicide after facing harassment by teachers at school. Have directed DC Ludhiana to personally look into the matter and report to me. My thoughts are with the family in this time of grief," Singh tweeted on Saturday.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the school principal and the teacher.

