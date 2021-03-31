Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 370 JE, Technician, Helper posts at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

New Delhi: If you are preparing for Indian Railway services, here is an opportunity for you at the Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021. The Northeast Frontier Railway has invited applications through a notification for the vacant posts of JE, Technician and Helper in the TRD wing of the Electrical Department.

The eligible candidates should apply to the said posts through the prescribed format on or before April 30, 2021. They should also note that a total of 370 candidates will be recruited in the Zonal Railways for serving in the TRD wing of the Electrical Department.

Interested candidates must visit the official website- nfr.indianrailways.gov.in to check their eligibility, educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details.

Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their technical qualifications and experience.

Notification Date: March 30, 2021

Last Date of submission: April 30, 2021

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

JE/TRD – 20 Posts

Technician -3/TRD – 150 Posts

Helper/TRD – 200 Posts

