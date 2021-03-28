हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways Recruitment 2021

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: 716 vacancies notified, 10th pass students can apply on mponline.gov.in

A total of 716 vacancies have been released. Interested candidates, who wish to build a career in the Indian Railways, can apply on the official website on mponline.gov.in.  

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: 716 vacancies notified, 10th pass students can apply on mponline.gov.in
Representational image

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has invited applications for various positions for which Class 10 (matriculation) pass students can apply. The notification was released by the West Central Railway to fill up vacancies for Trade Apprentice posts.

A total of 716 vacancies have been released. Interested candidates, who wish to build a career in the Indian Railways, can apply on the official website on mponline.gov.in.

The registration window to apply for the vacancies is currently open. The last date to apply is April 30, 2021.

Direct Link to apply for Indian Railways Recruitment 2021:

Click here for Online Registration for Indian Railways Recruitment 2021

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit for candidates to be eligible for the posts is 15 years, while the maximum is 24 years. Relaxation in age limit will be extended as per government rules.

Steps to apply for Indian Railways Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to iforms.mponline.gov.in or Click on the Direct Link mentioned above 

Step 2: Click on the link which read: “Not Registered? Create Account”

Step 3: Enter your details to create your Username and Password

Step 4: Fill up the required fields in the Profile section

Step 5: After creating profile, click on 'Running Application Forms' link to fill application form, and click on payment button to pay the fees

Step 6: For the payment of unpaid applications or print duplicate receipt, click on 'My Filled Applications / Receipt' link on Home Page

In case of any queries, candidates can contact the helpline of MPOnline Office at 0755-6720200.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Railways Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Indian Railways recruitment
Next
Story

GPSC Recruitment: Assistant Professor Results 2019 declared on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Must Watch

PT8M22S

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena in Saamana says Anil Deshmukh got Home Minister’s post by accident