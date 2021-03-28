Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: 716 vacancies notified, 10th pass students can apply on mponline.gov.in

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has invited applications for various positions for which Class 10 (matriculation) pass students can apply. The notification was released by the West Central Railway to fill up vacancies for Trade Apprentice posts.

A total of 716 vacancies have been released. Interested candidates, who wish to build a career in the Indian Railways, can apply on the official website on mponline.gov.in.

The registration window to apply for the vacancies is currently open. The last date to apply is April 30, 2021.

Direct Link to apply for Indian Railways Recruitment 2021:

Click here for Online Registration for Indian Railways Recruitment 2021

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit for candidates to be eligible for the posts is 15 years, while the maximum is 24 years. Relaxation in age limit will be extended as per government rules.

Steps to apply for Indian Railways Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to iforms.mponline.gov.in or Click on the Direct Link mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link which read: “Not Registered? Create Account”

Step 3: Enter your details to create your Username and Password

Step 4: Fill up the required fields in the Profile section

Step 5: After creating profile, click on 'Running Application Forms' link to fill application form, and click on payment button to pay the fees

Step 6: For the payment of unpaid applications or print duplicate receipt, click on 'My Filled Applications / Receipt' link on Home Page

In case of any queries, candidates can contact the helpline of MPOnline Office at 0755-6720200.

