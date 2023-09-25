Breathtaking Images Of New Orange Vande Bharat Express Shared By Railways: See Pics

The official X.com handle of Southern Railway has shared breathtaking images of the newly inaugurated Kasaragod-Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express, traversing through the Bharathpuzha Bridge in Kerala. "Mesmerized by the breathtaking beauty of Kasaragod - Trivandrum journey on the Vande Bharat Express as it gracefully cruises through the Bharathpuzha Bridge," read the caption on the Twitter. This is the first VB train in India to wear an all new livery, with orange-grey colour and will soon replace the blue-white livery on the current gen of Vande Bharat Express trains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express and the new livery on the train was unveiled by Railway Minister of India Ashwini Vaishnaw, who shared the photographs from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. The Railway Minister said that this Saffron colour is inspired by the 'Tricolour'.

Later, the train was spotted for the first time outside the ICF, on a trial run. And now, the beautiful images of the saffron train have started to arrive on social media websites. As seen in the pics, the train was clicked while crossing the picturesque Bharathpuzha Bridge in Kerala, with lush green forest and a river below the bridge.

Mesmerized by the breathtaking beauty of Kasaragod - Trivandrum journey on the Vande Bharat Express as it gracefully cruises through the Bharathpuzha Bridge



PC Pradeep Puddusery#VandeBharat #SouthernRailway #Kasaragod #Kerala #Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/3VtCkIBbqu — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) September 24, 2023

Recently, the Ministry of Railways on X.com (formerly Twitter), shared an interesting video of the new and old Vande Bharat Express trains crossing each other at a full speed in Kerala, travelling on parallel tracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in India on September 24, 2023 increasing the total tally of semi-high speed trains from 25 to 34.

The colour scheme has a larger spread on the train, giving it a more prominent appeal as compared to the current Vande Bharat Express trains, where a blue strip runs at the side of the train.