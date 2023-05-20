Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX Confirmed To Start From June, PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail, RAPIDX, is ready to be operational soon. As per official sources accessed by Zee News English, India's first regional semi-high-speed train system will be operational in June's first week. The advanced train system being constructed by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month.

The 17-km priority section of RAPIDX between Sahibabad and Duhai is nearing completion. It is to be noted that the priority section of the RRTS will connect five stations, namely, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. Earlier, NCRTC announced the completion of Sahibabad RRTS Station, which is also the first station of the system to be completed. The station has been equipped with multiple amenities to facilitate ease of travelling for commuters.

Moving in the same direction, the RAPIDX system will also be linked to other public transports in the national capital region, including Delhi Metro, railway stations, and bus stands. The connectivity will allow an easier transition for the commuter using the transit system.

Reports suggest the metro station, including Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ghaziabad, will be connected to four stations of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS. The passengers will be able to change trains without stepping outside thanks to this kind of connectivity.

The RAPIDX will offer amenities such as a dedicated train attendant, business class, and premium services. Furthermore, it will have six to eight coach cars. Among these, there will be a separate coach reserved for female passengers with a seating capacity of 72 people. In other coaches, there will be 10 more seats set out for female commuters.

"The RAPIDX is designed to cater to the diverse needs of all sections of society, including women. Safety and convenience are women's biggest and most important concerns while travelling. Hence, since its inception, NCRTC has focussed on RAPIDX to be a gender-inclusive public transport system. It is going to be a game-changer for women as it will empower them through improved access to employment, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities and will provide seamless and fast connectivity," NCRTC said in a statement.