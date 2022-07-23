NewsRailways
DELHI

Delhi Metro update: Yellow line services to be affected on Sunday, here’s why

Delhi Metro has announced that the services on the Yellow Line will be affected on Sunday due to maintenance work on the route between Green Park and Qutab Minar corridor.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Services will be affected till 7 AM
  • The announcements will be made on station for the same
  • The services are disrupted because of maintenance work

Trending Photos

The first few hours on July 24 will see restrictions on Delhi Metro service on a busy Yellow Line line due to planned maintenance work on the route. The corridor's Green Park and Qutab Minar metro stations would be the affected area. Train services on this corridor on Sunday morning will be short regulated in order to complete the planned track maintenance work on the Yellow Line, according to officials.

Services during morning (from start of passenger service till 7 AM) from Green Park and Qutab Minar will be available with a headway (frequency) of 22 minutes, and from Samaypur Badli to Green Park and Qutab Minar to Huda City Centre will be available according to the regular Sunday timetable, the DMRC said in a statement.

Announcements will also be made at the stations, and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during the period, it said.

Also read: Indian Railways: Your reserved seat taken by someone? Here's how to remove them without fighting

Recently, there have been multiple instances when the services on one or the other line of the Delhi Metro were disrupted because of various reasons. The most recent disruption was on the Magenta line, where the services between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh from Botanical Garden were disrupted. Before that, services on the Blue line between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank were disrupted because of suspected cable theft on the line which goes towards Vaishali/Noida Electronic City.

With inputs from PTI

