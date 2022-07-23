Delhi Metro update: Yellow line services to be affected on Sunday, here’s why

The first few hours on July 24 will see restrictions on Delhi Metro service on a busy Yellow Line line due to planned maintenance work on the route. The corridor's Green Park and Qutab Minar metro stations would be the affected area. Train services on this corridor on Sunday morning will be short regulated in order to complete the planned track maintenance work on the Yellow Line, according to officials.

Services during morning (from start of passenger service till 7 AM) from Green Park and Qutab Minar will be available with a headway (frequency) of 22 minutes, and from Samaypur Badli to Green Park and Qutab Minar to Huda City Centre will be available according to the regular Sunday timetable, the DMRC said in a statement.

To undertake planned track maintenance work, train services between Green Park and Qutab Minar section of Yellow Line will be regulated briefly (from start of passenger service till 7.00 AM) on Sunday i.e. 24th July, 2022. To read more visit, https://t.co/TwFmrsdZzg — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2022

Announcements will also be made at the stations, and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during the period, it said.

Recently, there have been multiple instances when the services on one or the other line of the Delhi Metro were disrupted because of various reasons. The most recent disruption was on the Magenta line, where the services between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh from Botanical Garden were disrupted. Before that, services on the Blue line between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank were disrupted because of suspected cable theft on the line which goes towards Vaishali/Noida Electronic City.

