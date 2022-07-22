Passengers in trains of Indian Railways often get into unwanted quarrels over seats. There are times when someone even tries to occupy your reserved seat or forces you to share it with them. Well, in all such cases, the railways provides options to protect the passengers against any kind of bullying. Here's how you can get help from the organisation if someone forcefully tries to occupy your seat.

Indian Railways help

The talk of occupying seats in trains is not new in India. Often such cases keep coming up in trains. Unauthorized passengers are seen sitting in second class and from sleeper to AC class. If this happens to you too and there is no TTE around, then you can make a complaint on 'Railway Madad'.

How to file a complaint?

To vacate the seat by complaining of an unauthorised passenger, one has to go to the website of Railway Madad. You can click here https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in directly.

Here you have to enter the mobile number.

After that, click on Send OTP.

Now the OTP that you received on your mobile will have to be entered.

You enter the PNR number of your ticket booking.

Now select your complaint by clicking on the Type option.

Then select the date of the incident.

You can also write your complaint in detail.

After that, click on the submit button.

You can also complain on 139

Regarding such matters, railway officials say that if someone illegally occupies the reserved seat or berth of any passenger, then, first of all, the matter should be taken to the TTE of that train. Moreover, you can also ask for the help of Railway Police Force personnel on the train in case someone tries to bully you. If you cannot register a complaint online, you can also lodge a complaint on the railway helpline number 139.