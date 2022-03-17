हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DMRC

DMRC employee sets world record for travelling to all metro stations in 16 hours

According to the DMRC, Prafull Singh is the first person to travel to all 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs and two minutes.

DMRC employee sets world record for travelling to all metro stations in 16 hours
Image for representation

On March 16, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee, Prafull Singh, set a Guinness World Record by travelling to all metro stations in just 16 hours, it was announced on March 16.

According to the DMRC, Prafull Singh is the first person to travel to all 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs and two minutes. With this feat, he has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the 'Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations.'

"DMRC family is proud of Prafull`s feat," the corporation wrote on Twitter. Singh made this attempt as he regularly uses the Metro and saw himself being able to complete his travel quickly, Guinness World Record said.

Also read: Delhi-Meerut RRTS Rapid Train unveiled: All you need to know - Route, features, and more

Despite all of the work and preparation in the lead-up to the attempt, he was aware that it would be a physically and mentally demanding challenge. The night before he couldn't sleep properly due to anxiety.

"I have been using Delhi Metro for a long time so I am very much aware of all the lines. My planning was from which station and line I should start and end so I can complete my record before time," Singh said.

Of all of the stations, Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) is his favourite as it houses a small museum celebrating Delhi Metro.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DMRCDelhi MetroGuinness World Recordmetro stations
Next
Story

EVs make a strong case for people looking for short-term mobility access: Interview

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Zelensky said on talks with Russia, watch 50 big news related to war