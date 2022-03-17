DMRC employee sets world record for travelling to all metro stations in 16 hours

On March 16, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee, Prafull Singh, set a Guinness World Record by travelling to all metro stations in just 16 hours, it was announced on March 16.

According to the DMRC, Prafull Singh is the first person to travel to all 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs and two minutes. With this feat, he has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the 'Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations.'

DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the 'Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations'. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs 2 minutes. DMRC family is proud of Prafull's feat. pic.twitter.com/RswgUBgANi — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) March 15, 2022

"DMRC family is proud of Prafull`s feat," the corporation wrote on Twitter. Singh made this attempt as he regularly uses the Metro and saw himself being able to complete his travel quickly, Guinness World Record said.

Despite all of the work and preparation in the lead-up to the attempt, he was aware that it would be a physically and mentally demanding challenge. The night before he couldn't sleep properly due to anxiety.

"I have been using Delhi Metro for a long time so I am very much aware of all the lines. My planning was from which station and line I should start and end so I can complete my record before time," Singh said.

Of all of the stations, Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) is his favourite as it houses a small museum celebrating Delhi Metro.

(With inputs from IANS)

