हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railways

India’s first RRTS train unveiled with world class features, 3x faster than metro

India is all set to get its first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) rail by next year, the train has been designed to provide an improved travelling experience for passengers.

India’s first RRTS train unveiled with world class features, 3x faster than metro
Image for representation

The Indian government is taking a step forward to upgrade the Indian Railways system. In that direction, the government has introduced the country's first RRTS train. The step seems even more significant after the introduction of Kawach technology and the new Vande Bharat Trains.

The new RRTS train is a completely new design of train designed to provide a good travelling experience for the passengers. Phase 1 of manufacturing of the train started back in 2021 and is now closing the testing and trial phase to be done by the end of this year.

The new train is supposed to have a total of six coaches which can later be increased to nine. One of these six coaches is completely dedicated to providing a premium experience to the passengers, with various facilities like Wi-Fi for passengers on board.

Also read: Holi 2022: Indian Railways to run special trains, check routes and prices here

The six coaches of the train will have 407 seats in total. The train is capable of accommodating 1500 passengers at once. It is to be noted that the train has been designed to have a setting resembling the one on an aircraft.

The train's design also takes into account the speed of the train. It is capable of achieving three times the speed of a metro. Looking into the numbers, the train has an average speed of 100 km/hr and a maximum speed of 160 km/hr.

The train is expected to be traversing the tracks by March 2023, covering five stations between Sahibabad, in Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh to Duhai in Uttar Pradesh.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RailwaysRRTS railRapid RailNCRTC
Next
Story

Ukraine-Russia conflict pushes Tesla prices through the roof, reaches all time high

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Ukraine Russia Crisis: Russia retaliates with 'Ban Bomb', watch 50 top news related to war