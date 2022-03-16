India’s first RRTS train unveiled with world class features, 3x faster than metro

The Indian government is taking a step forward to upgrade the Indian Railways system. In that direction, the government has introduced the country's first RRTS train. The step seems even more significant after the introduction of Kawach technology and the new Vande Bharat Trains.

The new RRTS train is a completely new design of train designed to provide a good travelling experience for the passengers. Phase 1 of manufacturing of the train started back in 2021 and is now closing the testing and trial phase to be done by the end of this year.

The new train is supposed to have a total of six coaches which can later be increased to nine. One of these six coaches is completely dedicated to providing a premium experience to the passengers, with various facilities like Wi-Fi for passengers on board.

The six coaches of the train will have 407 seats in total. The train is capable of accommodating 1500 passengers at once. It is to be noted that the train has been designed to have a setting resembling the one on an aircraft.

The train's design also takes into account the speed of the train. It is capable of achieving three times the speed of a metro. Looking into the numbers, the train has an average speed of 100 km/hr and a maximum speed of 160 km/hr.

The train is expected to be traversing the tracks by March 2023, covering five stations between Sahibabad, in Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh to Duhai in Uttar Pradesh.

