BENGALURU

Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express Train, No Casualties Reported

The fire broke out in the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Daily Express train after it reached Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:24 AM IST|Source: ANI
Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express Train, No Casualties Reported Image Source- Twitter (ANI)

A fire broke out in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - KSR Bengaluru Udyan Daily Express (Train No.11301) after it reached Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday morning, officials said. No casualties or injuries to anyone have been reported in the incident that took place at around 07.00 am. 

Station authorities noticed the smoke emanating from the train's locomotive, and raised an alarm. Following information a team of fire tenders reached the spot and brought the situation under control. 

Officials with South-Western Railway said that smoke was noticed two hours after the train's arrival. They claimed that the incident took place two hours after passengers deboarded about two hours before the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was doused immediately after it came to notice, and a team of experts is assessing the situation to ascertain the exact cause behind it, officials said.  Further investigation is underway.

