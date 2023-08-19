Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express Train, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - KSR Bengaluru Udyan Daily Express (Train No.11301) after it reached Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday morning, officials said. No casualties or injuries to anyone have been reported in the incident that took place at around 07.00 am.

Station authorities noticed the smoke emanating from the train's locomotive, and raised an alarm. Following information a team of fire tenders reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Officials with South-Western Railway said that smoke was noticed two hours after the train's arrival. They claimed that the incident took place two hours after passengers deboarded about two hours before the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Fire broke out in Udyan Express after it reached Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. The incident happened 2 hours after passengers deboarded the train. No casualties or injuries. Fire engine and experts reached the spot and asserting the situation.… pic.twitter.com/laBLreFDgI — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

The fire was doused immediately after it came to notice, and a team of experts is assessing the situation to ascertain the exact cause behind it, officials said. Further investigation is underway.