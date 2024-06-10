How To Find Lost Luggage In Trains?

Have you ever lost your goods while traveling in trains? Well, this is quite common while traveling via Indian Railways. There are almost no chances of getting your lost goods back with such a large network of trains. However, Indian Railways has provided a facility to reclaim your lost goods from trains. Read here to know about this facility.

Retrieve Your Lost Luggage Online

The Western Division of Indian Railways has introduced an online portal that allows passengers to find their lost luggage with ease. As part of "Operation Amanat," Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel photograph lost items and submit these photos to their respective divisions. The Western Division is organized into several zones, including Mumbai Central, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar, to facilitate the recovery of lost belongings.

Steps to Recover Lost Items



To recover your lost items, follow the steps below;

1. Visit the website: http://wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

2. Navigate to your subdivision.

3. You will find all the details of lost items within that division online. Information will include the date the item was lost, who submitted it, the estimated value, and whether the item has been auctioned online.

With this service, you can recover your lost luggage efficiently without facing major inconvenience.