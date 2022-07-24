NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways announces Special trains between Mangaluru-Bengaluru from THIS date

Indian Railways announced tri-weekly special express train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Mysuru from July 26, reports PTI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Railways announces special train to facilitate passenger inflow
  • These special trains will run tri-weekly
  • Railways will start train operations from July 26

Indian Railways announces yet another special train to facilitate passenger inflow because of the snapped road connectivity between Mangaluru-Bengaluru due to landslides in the Ghat section. The Railways will operate a tri-weekly special express train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Mysuru starting from July 26. 

The train will operate from July 26 to August 31 for three days a week, a railway release here said. Train No. 06547 will depart from Bengaluru at 8.30 pm and reach Mangaluru Central at 9.05 am the following day. The train will run on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Train No. 06548 will run from Mangaluru on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It will depart Mangaluru Central at 6.35 pm and reach KSR Bengaluru station at 6.15 am the following day. The train has two 2 Tier AC, two AC 3 Tier, nine-second class sleepers, and two general second class bogies.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had approached Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi on July 18 and the latter responded quickly by giving the approval to run additional trains to Bengaluru.

(With inputs from PTI)

