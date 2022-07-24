Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 200 trains on July 24, check full list HERE
Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 200 trains today on July 24 due to maintenance work and operational reasons, check full list HERE.
- IRCTC cancels over 200 trains today
- 167 trains were fully cancelled and 46 trains were partially cancelled today
- Passengers are requested to check their trains status before setting for their journey
IRCTC Update: Indian Railways has today decided to cancel over 200 trains today on July 24 due to maintenance work, operational reasons, rains and natural causes. The Railways authorities further rescheduled several trains due to derailment. A total of 167 trains were fully cancelled whereas, 46 trains were partially cancelled across country.
The trains are cancelled in states including Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan among others.
Passengers can check the complete list of cancelled trains by visiting the national transporter's website HERE. For the convenience of passengers, Railways have put up the updated list on the NTES app. Further 8 trains have been rescheduled and 20 trains are diverted.
Here's the full list of cancelled trains on July 24:
00913 Porbandar-Sankrall
01539 Pune- Satara
01605 Pathankot-Jawlmukhi Road
03098 Azimganj-Katwa Jn.
03502 Baidyanath-Jasidhi Jn.
04129 Fatehpur-Kanpur Central
Many trains were partially cancelled too due to the above mentioned reasons. However, Railway officials are working to resume the train services as soon as possible.
