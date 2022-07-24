IRCTC Update: Indian Railways has today decided to cancel over 200 trains today on July 24 due to maintenance work, operational reasons, rains and natural causes. The Railways authorities further rescheduled several trains due to derailment. A total of 167 trains were fully cancelled whereas, 46 trains were partially cancelled across country.

The trains are cancelled in states including Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan among others.

Passengers can check the complete list of cancelled trains by visiting the national transporter's website HERE. For the convenience of passengers, Railways have put up the updated list on the NTES app. Further 8 trains have been rescheduled and 20 trains are diverted.

Also read: Gauriganj Railway station REVAMPED! Indian Railways shares ‘glimpse’ of its new look in Amethi

Here's the full list of cancelled trains on July 24:

00913 Porbandar-Sankrall

01539 Pune- Satara

01605 Pathankot-Jawlmukhi Road

03098 Azimganj-Katwa Jn.

03502 Baidyanath-Jasidhi Jn.

04129 Fatehpur-Kanpur Central

Many trains were partially cancelled too due to the above mentioned reasons. However, Railway officials are working to resume the train services as soon as possible.

