Indian Railways

Indian Railways cancels over 220 trains on May 16, check IRCTC full list here

The Indian railway authorities have changed sourced stations of 18 trains and have partially cancelled over 15 trains which were scheduled to run on May 16 due to various issues. 

Image for representation

Check before you set out for your train journey today as Indian Railways has cancelled over 220 trains due to various reasons including law and order, bad weather and maintenance issues. The railway authorities have further changed sourced stations of 18 trains and have partially cancelled over 15 trains which were scheduled to run today. A few days ago railways announced cancelling more than 1,000 passenger trains for 20 days to make way for goods trains transporting coal to power deficit stations. Here’s the full list of cancelled trains: 

Indian RailwaysCancelled trainsIRCTCRailways
