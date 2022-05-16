हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways to run 12 Superfast weekly summer special trains between Mumbai-Gorakhpur

The Indian Railway’s Central Railway has now decided to run 12 more Superfast weekly summer special trains along with 626 summer special trains. 

Indian Railways to run 12 Superfast weekly summer special trains between Mumbai-Gorakhpur
Image for representation

With continuous increase in inflow of rail passengers with upcoming summer vacations, the Indian Railway’s Central Railway has now decided to run 12 more Superfast weekly summer special trains. Though Central Railway did announce to operate 626 summer special trains, these 12 special trains will run from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Gorakhpur on special charges. The schedule for summer special trains is as follows: 

Train nos. 02103/02104 from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast specials will cover 6 trips:

1) From May 16 onwards, Train no. 02103 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs every Monday and will reach Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day. This train will cover 3 trips until May 30. 

2) From May 18 onwards, Train no. 02104 Superfast weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs o­n every Wednesday and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day. This train will cover 3 trips until June 1. 

Also read: IRCTC introduces religious tour package for Giroudpuri Dham, Chhattisgarh; check details here!

Train nos. 02105/02106 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast specials will cover 6 trips:

1) From May 18 onwards, 02105 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs o­n every Wednesday and will arrive at Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day. The train will cover 3 trips. 

2) From May 20, 02106 Superfast weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs o­n every Friday and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day. The train will cover 3 trips. 

Both the Summer special trains will have halts at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati station, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai station, Orai, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur, Banaras, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni Jn., Deoria Sadar.

Also read: Airline ticket prices set to become costly? ATF prices hiked again, 10th increase this year

There will be online reservations for both the summer special trains which are operational since May 13. Interested passengers can visit IRCTC’s official website, www.irctc.co.in to make reservations. However, general second class coaches will run as unreserved coaches for the above mentioned summer special trains. 

In case of any enquiry, passengers can go to www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. Further, passengers are requested to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines throughout their journey.

