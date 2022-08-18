Indian Railways is working relentlessly in bringing railway stations at par with airport-like facilities. From giving railway stations a revamped look to introducing AC lounge facilities for the convenience of passengers, railway authorities are leaving no stone unturned. Having said that, Indian Railways recently announced the opening of an AC lounge at Lucknow railway station to make train journeys more comfortable for passengers.

यात्री सुविधाओं की बढ़ोतरी में जुटी भारतीय रेल!



भारतीय रेल द्वारा लखनऊ जंक्शन स्टेशन पर यात्रियों के लिए एसी लाउंज शुरू किया गया है। आधुनिक सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित यह एसी लाउंज यात्रियों के सफर को और आरामदायक बनाएगा। pic.twitter.com/OuqxCaPcno — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 18, 2022

“Indian Railways engaged in increasing passenger amenities! AC Lounge has been started for passengers at Lucknow Junction station by Indian Railways. Equipped with modern amenities, this AC lounge will make the journey of the passengers more comfortable,” read the tweet of the Ministry of Railways.

IRCTC introduces the concept of AC executive lounges as a part of the development of the Indian Railways and convenience of passengers. A few months ago, Thivim Railway Station got an enhanced facility for relaxation of passengers. A recreational and wellness facility consisting of a wellness chair and virtual reality facility was inaugurated to further enhance passenger travel experience.

Meanwhile, for passengers to relax and rejuvenate the Executive Lounge at Thanjavur Station (SR) was inaugurated in April, which offers value-added services such as air-conditioners, sofa sets, LED television with a musical system, a travel desk, Wi-Fi, a mini-cloak room and a beverage-cum-snacks stall.

Further, to avoid any inconvenience to passengers, Indian Railways makes sure to commence extra trains during the holiday and festive seasons. For upcoming festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam, the IRCTC has announced operation of several special train services to ensure comfort and convenience to the rail passengers.