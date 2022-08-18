NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways: Lucknow Junction gets new AC lounge with modern facilities for passengers

Indian Railways: Lucknow Junction gets new AC lounge with modern facilities for an enhance travel experience of rail passengers. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Lucknow Junction gets new AC lounge with modern facilities
  • This initiative will offer enhance travel experience for passengers
  • Indian Railways is working relentlessly in increasing passenger amenities

Indian Railways is working relentlessly in bringing railway stations at par with airport-like facilities. From giving railway stations a revamped look to introducing AC lounge facilities for the convenience of passengers, railway authorities are leaving no stone unturned. Having said that, Indian Railways recently announced the opening of an AC lounge at Lucknow railway station to make train journeys more comfortable for passengers. 

“Indian Railways engaged in increasing passenger amenities! AC Lounge has been started for passengers at Lucknow Junction station by Indian Railways. Equipped with modern amenities, this AC lounge will make the journey of the passengers more comfortable,” read the tweet of the Ministry of Railways. 

IRCTC introduces the concept of AC executive lounges as a part of the development of the Indian Railways and convenience of passengers. A few months ago, Thivim Railway Station got an enhanced facility for relaxation of passengers. A recreational and wellness facility consisting of a wellness chair and virtual reality facility was inaugurated to further enhance passenger travel experience. 

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: IRCTC to run 74 Special trains on THESE days, Check full list here

Meanwhile, for passengers to relax and rejuvenate the Executive Lounge at Thanjavur Station (SR) was inaugurated in April, which offers value-added services such as air-conditioners, sofa sets, LED television with a musical system, a travel desk, Wi-Fi, a mini-cloak room and a beverage-cum-snacks stall. 

Further, to avoid any inconvenience to passengers, Indian Railways makes sure to commence extra trains during the holiday and festive seasons. For upcoming festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam, the IRCTC has announced operation of several special train services to ensure comfort and convenience to the rail passengers. 

