It’s that time of the year again when the country is all set to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31. To make passengers reach their destination on time to celebrate the festivities, Indian Railways’ Central Railway and Western Railway has decided to run 74 special trains from August 29-September 17. The Special trains will ply from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Sawantwadi, Madgaon, Nagpur, Pune, Kudal, Thivim and many more.

For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival, WR will run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations.



Booking of Train Nos. 09001, 09003, 09011, 09018, 09412 & 09150 will open from 18th July, 2022 at PRS counters & IRCTC website. pic.twitter.com/x3i72Lx4tP — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 16, 2022

To manage the passenger rush and to give them the comfort and convenience of travelling, Central Railways will run 74 special trains and Western Railways will operate 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations. “For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival, WR will run 60 trips of 6 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare to various destinations. Booking of Train Nos. 09001, 09003, 09011, 09018, 09412 & 09150 will open from 18th July, 2022 at PRS counters & IRCTC website,” read the tweet.

Here’s the FULL LIST of Special trains to run for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

Mumbai-Sawantwadi daily special (44 servies)

Special train no. 01137 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai at 00.20 hrs daily from August 21 to September 11 and arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 14.00 hrs the same day.

Special train no. 01138 will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.40 hrs daily from August 21 to September 11 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai at 03.45 hrs the next day.

The train will halt at these station: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Also read: Vande Bharat trains to get THESE innovative features, trial run successfully completed

Nagpur-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Special (12 services)

The Special train no. 01139 will depart from Nagpur at 15.05 hrs on every Wednesday and Saturday from August 24 to September 10 and arrive Madgaon at 17.30 hrs next day.

The Special train no. 01140 will depart from Madgaon at 19.00 hrs on every Thursday and Sunday from August 25 to September 11 and arrive at Nagpur at 21.30 hrs next day.

The train will halt at these stations: Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

The Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31 and will end on September 8.