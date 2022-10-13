Indian Railways to introduce FIRST-EVER Vande Bharat-based cargo train with 160 kmph speed

With the aim of attracting more high-value and time-sensitive commodities, Indian Railways is going to launch super-fast parcel services. Currently, various modes of transportation are used to deliver the special categories of cargo. It should be highlighted that Vande Bharat platforms would be used for the construction of these freight EMU. The Vande Bharat trains have been tested at speeds between 120 and 180 kmph; if utilised to move freight, the train can considerably cut down on the amount of time needed for transportation.

"These services are being planned via new `Freight EMU rolling-stock built on Vande-Bharat platform, the first rake of which is likely to be introduced in service very soon," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Thursday.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi flags off fourth Vande Bharat train: All you need to know - Route, Features, Timing and more

Based on the interactions with some of the potential customers, the first service is will be introduced between the Delhi-NCR region and the Mumbai region. "Necessary infrastructure and facilities at the identified terminals may be created in a time-bound manner within the next three weeks," it added.

Here are some of the salient features of the Freight EMU rakes:

Operational speed potential: 160 kmph Designed for palletized container transportation distributed power, with 50 percent powering 1,800 mm wide automatic sliding plug doors, pneumatically retractable roller floor system with locking arrangements for easy handling of pallets Provision for loading of reefer containers for temperature-sensitive cargo Payload: 264 tonne (in 16 car formations).

For the successful launch of such trains, Zonal Railways are requested to identify and interact with the potential customers at the Zonal/Divisional level and to identify the terminals for running the initial services, ensure that necessary infrastructure and facilities required to run Freight EMU services are available at the identified terminals, besides deciding the time-table for services in consultation with the respective Zonal Railways.

Other potential routes for the running of subsequent services of Freight EMUS may also be identified in consultation with potential customers and other stakeholders and may be communicated to this office. The rating structure of Freight EMU services is being worked out and will be communicated in due course.

(With inputs from ANI)