PM Narendra Modi flags off fourth Vande Bharat train: All you need to know - Route, Features, Timing and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat train from Una during his visit to Himachal Pradesh today. The train will be operated on the Una-Delhi route. Specifically, the train will run between Delhi and the Amb Andaura Railway Station in Una. It is to be noted that prior to this, on September 30, PM Modi inaugurated the third Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar route. The flag off of the trains on the new route strengthens the 'Make in India' campaign. Furthermore, it contributes to the Prime Minister's dream of operating 75 Vande Bharat trains covering multiple sections of the railways.

Una-Delhi Vande Bharat train route, timing

The Una-Delhi Vande Bharat train will stop at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una and run every day, excluding Wednesdays. The train will depart New Delhi for Amb Andaura at 5:50 am and arrive at the Amb Andaura railway station at 11:05 am. The train will leave Amb Andaura at 1 pm for its return trip, arriving in New Delhi at 6:25 pm.

Vande Bharat train 2.0: Features

In comparison to the earlier Vande Bharat trains, the fourth is a more advanced model because it is lighter and has a faster top speed. It takes about 52 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h. The installation of the train will increase tourism in the area and offer a convenient and quick way of transportation.

Moreover, the train is focused on increased safety and reducing accidents on railway tracks and hence employs the indigenous train collision avoidance system KAVACH. Furthermore, The Vande Bharat train has four emergency windows for each coach. In addition, it now has four platform side cameras instead of just two, including rearward cameras outside the coach.

Vande Bharat routes

Between Delhi and Varanasi, the first-ever Vande Bharat Express was flagged off. The nation's first semi-high-speed railway also makes stops at Kanpur and Allahabad. The second Vande Bharat train was introduced between Delhi and Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra. The third run between Mumbai and Gandhinagar is now operational.