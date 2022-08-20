NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways update: IRCTC cancels more than 110 trains on August 20, check full list here

Indian Railways cancelled 111 trains along with changing schedules and redirecting multiple trains on 20 August citing reasons like operational and maintenance issues.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Railways has altered the schedules of roughly 26 trains
  • 28 trains are partially cancelled
  • The train cancellations affect multiple cities

Indian Railways has cancelled 111 trains today (August 20), citing various reasons like operational and maintenance concerns. Furthermore, as many as 28 trains are partially cancelled as a result of similar maintenance concerns, according to the most recent warning on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. There are various Indian cities included on the list of cancelled trains, including Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Bokaro Steel City, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, and Azimganj.

The Indian Railways have also altered the schedules of roughly 26 trains that were supposed to leave today, citing derailments, natural disasters, and other maintenance and operations. 16 of the 26 trains that were enlisted have been rescheduled, while 10 have been redirected.

Full list of cancelled trains on August 20:

01315 , 01316 , 01371 , 01372 , 01374 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03556 , 03592 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07341 , 07342 , 07343 , 07344 , 07379 , 07380 , 07520 , 07694 , 08429 , 08430 , 08503 , 08545 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11040 , 12119 , 12222 , 13425 , 20822 , 20948 , 20949 , 22512 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36033 , 36034 , 36812 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

Passengers looking for more updates on their train's status can check the details of their train on the NTES website. The site has complete details of the train's schedules, and arriving and departing times.

