Indian Railways: Vistadome coach added on Bhopal-Jabalpur Janshatabdi express

The Indian Railways recently installed a Vistadome coach in the Jan Shatabdi Express running between Bhopal and Jabalpur. With addition of this coach, passengers will be able to see the view of Narmada river bank, Tawa Dam in Itarsi, Satpura plains, Panchmarhi hill station, Joteshwar Temple in Gotegaon, Madan Mahal fort, and many more scenic views. The train was flagged off by the State ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang from Rani Kamlapati Railway station.

This will be the sixth express train to introduce Vistadome coach in an express train. Vistadome coaches are luxurious and attractive coaches and are said to give a boost to tourism in the state.

These coaches will provide all kinds of comforts, convenience and luxurious services to their passengers to ensure an enhanced experience of sightseeing all through their journey. Vistadome coaches have also been installed by the Railways for tourists in some trains running in Assam, Himachal, Gujarat and South India.

Vistadome coaches come with 180-degree rotatable plush seats, glass roofs with anti-glare screens, large glass windows along with a Wi-Fi based system for passengers. Indian Railways resumed train services of Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express on July 25 with introduction of Vistadome coach for the first time on this express train.