Fact Check: Indian Railway to close all offline booking counters? Truth here

A false buzz was created recently claiming that Indian Railways would 'do away' with the offline ticket counters. However, Indian Railway authorities rejected all the claims clarifying that there there is no change at all and offline train ticket counters to remain as they are.

Some media reports are being circulated that the railway is planning to do away with the train reservation counters. It is informed that no such action has been taken by the railways and that there is no such proposal under consideration.

The West Central Railway took to twitter to clarify the rumors. “Some media reports are being circulated that the railway is planning to do away with the train reservation counters. It is informed that no such action has been taken by the railways and that there is no such proposal under consideration,” read the tweet.

The clarification from the Railways comes a day after it clarified that there has been no change in the rule concerning booking of tickets for children travelling by train after news reports claimed that those in the age group of one to four years are now being charged adult fares.

Indian Railways doesn't charge amount for kids below 5 years of age if tickets are not booked. As per circular number 12 of 2020 issued on 06.03.2020 by the Indian Railways, kids below 5 years of age doesn't need a reservation for travelling and can travel on a train without a ticket for free of cost.

However, if a berth is required, full adult fare has to be paid by booking a ticket. One has to select the option of infant seats in the trains, to avail free ticket facility for the kids.