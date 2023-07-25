IRCTC Down: Don't Worry, Book Your Train Ticket Easily Using This Trick

Indian Railways passengers are facing problems while booking train tickets through the IRCTC website due to technical reasons. When opening the website it will show an error message. Sharing the update, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation informed of the glitch via a tweet through the official Twitter handle. The organisation said on Twitter, "Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed."

However, if you are planning to travel there are other ways to book a train ticket as per IRCTC. The organisation informed that the travellers can book their train tickets using other platforms like Amazon, Paytm. The organisation also said that the CSIR technical team is working to resolve the technical issue.

Before we begin with the process of booking train tickets using these B2C platforms. It must be noted that to complete the booking process, users will need their IRCTC credentials, i.e., user ID and password.

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.



Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

How to Book Train Ticket Via Amazon?

Step 1- Go to the Amazon app.

Step 2- Now, open the "Amazon Pay" tab.

Step 3- After this select, "Book Tickets," and then "Trains."

Step 4- Feed in you travel details including origin and destinations stations.

Step 5- Enter other details such as dates of travel.

Step 6- Select the class of train ticket you want to have and tick the relevant box in the app.

Step 7- Users have the "Find Trains" feature and filters to customize the search results.

Step 8- Once done, the app will show available trains along with details.

Step 9- The users can select the train they desire.

Step 10- If applicable, choose specific categories like "General," "Senior Citizen," or "Ladies."

Step 11- Once done with all the details, click on "Proceed" to finish the process.

The ticket booking process can be finished by making a payment using the preferred method. Once the transaction is completed the train ticket will be booked and the details will be shared on your account.