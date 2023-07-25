IRCTC Server Down: Website, App Of Ticketing Platform Unavailable For Lakhs Of Indian Railways Passengers

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service on the IRCTC website and app is not available, showing an error message. The glitch has caused inconvenience to lakhs of Indian Railways passengers looking to book their tickets on the website and app. IRCTC, on Twitter mentioned, "Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed."

IRCTC further advised the users to book their tickets through third party travel platforms like Amazon, Makemytrip etc and that the technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. "Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc."

Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

On the website, IRCTC message reads, "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service is not available. Please pay later."

It further says, "FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in."

This is a developing story