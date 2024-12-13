Advertisement
IRCTC To Waive Cancellation Charges For Waitlisted Tickets? Indian Railways Says...

IRCTC Ticket Cancellation Charges: Now, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary questioned Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha about levying cancellation charges for waitlisted tickets and asked if the Railways plans to do away with the charges. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 06:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Waitlisted Train Ticket Cancellation On IRCTC: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC)'s website irctc.co.in has become a go-to site when it comes to ticket booking for the Indian Railways. The state-run website is so popular that it often faces a heavy load during Tatkal Ticket booking hours and turns slow. But what hurts the train passengers is that the IRCTC charges a cancellation fee even in case of a waitlisted ticket. The IRCTC levies a clerkage charge of Rs 20+GST when a waitlisted ticket is cancelled. 

Now, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary questioned Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha about levying cancellation charges for waitlisted tickets and asked if the Railways plans to do away with the charges. Responding to the Lok Sabha MP's question, Vaishnaw said that the Indian Railways levies clerkage charges on all waitlisted tickets and the revenue generated from all sources, including cancellation, is utilised for working expenses relating to maintenance and operations. 

In a written reply, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Clerkage charge is levied on cancellation of all waitlisted tickets, including cancelled, through the IRCTC website as per Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Tickets and Refund of Fare) Rules 2015."

Vaishnaw explained that waitlisted tickets are issued to accommodate berths that become vacant due to cancellations of confirmed or RAC tickets during the advance reservation period. He also highlighted that passengers with waitlisted tickets have the option to be upgraded through the upgradation scheme or transferred to an alternate train under the VIKALP scheme.

