IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 160 trains today; Check full list here

IRCTC, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, has cancelled nearly 164 trains today for various reasons (November 29). Due to severe weather, necessary track maintenance, and operational work, 31 trains' origination stations have been changed. Additionally, Indian Railways has changed the source station of 36 trains and diverted 63 trains. IRCTC also cancelled a handful of trains on November 28. Furthermore, it is likely that Indian Railways will halt service on November 29 for the same reasons. Therefore, passengers must check the status of their trains before beginning their own rail excursions.

The changes in the timetable of the trains are expected to affect multiple states and cities. The affected states include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and more. In addition, the trains connecting multiple cities of the state have been affected, disrupting services for the passengers.

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 03370 , 03371 , 03372 , 03517 , 03518 , 03532 , 03533 , 03536 , 03551 , 03591 , 03592 , 03606 , 03609 , 03610 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04974 , 04975 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06768 , 06769 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06977 , 06980 , 07351 , 07352 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08679 , 08680 , 08882 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09460 , 10101 , 10102 , 11407 , 12103 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12883 , 12884 , 12885 , 12886 , 13030 , 13106 , 13138 , 13157 , 13345 , 13346 , 13504 , 13553 , 13554 , 15272 , 15662 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18035 , 18036 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36818 , 36822 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36847 , 36848 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37222 , 37245 , 37257 , 37258 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37655 , 37656 , 37825 , 37840 , 52538

Also read: Here’s why senior citizen travellers are avoiding Indian Railways, officials state key reasons

On the NTES website, travellers can also check the status of their trains. Visit the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner to get started. After that, a drop-down menu will appear with a variety of choices, such as trains that have been cancelled, diverted, delayed, and more.