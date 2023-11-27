Miscreants Pelt Stones At Vande Bharat Express In Odisha, Damaging Window Pane

Vande Bharat Express is the fastest train in the country. It for many reasons is a big fate achieved by the Indian Railways and is fascinated by those who love train journeys. The semi-high-speed train is operated on various single-day inter-city routes, offering a rather luxurious experience. It is undoubtedly the most advanced train in the country. However, numerous and repeated instances of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express are reported. Recently, a similar incident was reported on the 20835 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express between Meramandali and Budhapank on the Dhenkanal-Angul section.. The act of vandalisation resulted in broken window panes of the executive class of the train.

According to officials, the incident was reported by the on-duty RPF Escorting Staff. Following the information, the security wing of the East Coast Railway zone (ECoR) alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). RPF's Assistant Security Commissioner from Cuttack rushed to the spot.

Local police were also been informed about the matter. Strict action will be taken against the stone-palters. Both the security wing of ECoR in coordination with local police are on the job to trace out the culprits, the railways said in a statement.

Also Read - Vande Sadharan Express: Here’s All About It - Design, Coaches, Routes, Top Speed, Features

This is not the first time in the country the Vande Bharat Express train has been targeted.

Similar incidents occurred in other parts of the country. However, no passengers have been harmed in any of the incidents so far.

Indian Railways, especially East Coast Railway (ECoR) is consistently making drives to educate the public, especially those residing near areas of rail lines, not to throw stones on trains that could harm passengers.

However, the incidents of stone pelting on the train have continued to occur despite the efforts of the Indian Railways and law enforcement agencies to prevent them.