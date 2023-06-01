Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Launch On June 3: Route, Timing, Speed And More
The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will reduce the travel time between the two cities by around one hour, covering the distance in around 7 hours and 50 minutes.
Trending Photos
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Train is to be launched on June 3. The inauguration ceremony of the semi-high-speed train will be held at Madgaon station, with the regular services beginning on June 4. Once operational, it will be the 19th unit of the semi-high-speed train functioning in India. During its journey, the train will cover a distance of 586 km between Mumbai and Goa. Furthermore, the train is expected to reduce the travel time between the cities by over an hour, supplementing the ease of travel.
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Travel Time
The Vande Bharat Express, with eight coaches, is expected to cover the distance between Mumbai and Goa in 7 hours and 50 minutes. The Tejas Express (the fastest train) on this route completes the journey in around 8 hours and 50 minutes. The feat will be achieved by the capability of the train to achieve 180 kmph speed.
Also read: Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Anand Vihar RAPIDX Station To Get Pedestrian Bridge
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Stops
The Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express will begin to cover 10 stations during its journey. The train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai and will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Thivim, and Madgaon. The same stations will be covered on the train's return journey from Goa to Mumbai.
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Time Table
While travelling from Mumbai to Goa, the train will depart at 5.25 am and conclude its journey at Madgaon at 1.15 pm. Similarly, on its return journey, the train will depart at 2.35 pm and will arrive at its destination at 10.25 pm.
Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The official ticket price of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express is yet to be announced. However, expectations are that the ticket price will be around Rs 1,400. The price of the ticket might change considering the different classes of the train.
Vande Bharat Train Routes
The Vande Bharat Express is currently operational on 18 routes in India. These semi-high-speed trains cover 22 states and Union Territories across India. Among these, Delhi and Mumbai have the maximum number of services provided by these indigenously developed advanced trains.
Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi
Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K)
Route 3: Gandhinagar- Mumbai
Route 4: New Delhi - Amb Andaura
Route 5: Chennai - Mysuru
Route 6: Nagpur - Bilaspur
Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri
Route 8: Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam
Route 9: Mumbai- Solapur
Route 10: Mumbai- Shirdi
Route 11: Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati Station Bhopal
Route 12: Secunderabad - Tirupati
Route 13: Chennai-Coimbatore
Route 14: Ajmer - Delhi Cantt
Route 15: Howrah - Puri - Howrah
Route 16: Thiruvananthapuram - Kasargod
Route 17: Delhi - Dehradun
Route 18: New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati
Live Tv