Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Launch On June 3: Route, Timing, Speed And More

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Train is to be launched on June 3. The inauguration ceremony of the semi-high-speed train will be held at Madgaon station, with the regular services beginning on June 4. Once operational, it will be the 19th unit of the semi-high-speed train functioning in India. During its journey, the train will cover a distance of 586 km between Mumbai and Goa. Furthermore, the train is expected to reduce the travel time between the cities by over an hour, supplementing the ease of travel.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Travel Time

The Vande Bharat Express, with eight coaches, is expected to cover the distance between Mumbai and Goa in 7 hours and 50 minutes. The Tejas Express (the fastest train) on this route completes the journey in around 8 hours and 50 minutes. The feat will be achieved by the capability of the train to achieve 180 kmph speed.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Stops

The Mumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express will begin to cover 10 stations during its journey. The train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai and will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Thivim, and Madgaon. The same stations will be covered on the train's return journey from Goa to Mumbai.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Time Table

While travelling from Mumbai to Goa, the train will depart at 5.25 am and conclude its journey at Madgaon at 1.15 pm. Similarly, on its return journey, the train will depart at 2.35 pm and will arrive at its destination at 10.25 pm.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price

The official ticket price of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express is yet to be announced. However, expectations are that the ticket price will be around Rs 1,400. The price of the ticket might change considering the different classes of the train.

Vande Bharat Train Routes

The Vande Bharat Express is currently operational on 18 routes in India. These semi-high-speed trains cover 22 states and Union Territories across India. Among these, Delhi and Mumbai have the maximum number of services provided by these indigenously developed advanced trains.

Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi

Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K)

Route 3: Gandhinagar- Mumbai

Route 4: New Delhi - Amb Andaura

Route 5: Chennai - Mysuru

Route 6: Nagpur - Bilaspur

Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri

Route 8: Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam

Route 9: Mumbai- Solapur

Route 10: Mumbai- Shirdi

Route 11: Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati Station Bhopal

Route 12: Secunderabad - Tirupati

Route 13: Chennai-Coimbatore

Route 14: Ajmer - Delhi Cantt

Route 15: Howrah - Puri - Howrah

Route 16: Thiruvananthapuram - Kasargod

Route 17: Delhi - Dehradun

Route 18: New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati