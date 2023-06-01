Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), RAPIDX, is nearing completion. As the semi-high-speed railway system is nearing completion, NCRTC is revealing new details of the facilities incorporated into its functioning. As per a recent announcement, Anand Vihar RAPIDX station will have a dedicated pedestrian bridge. Along with it, two separate bridges are under construction for the entry and exit of vehicles into the station premises. The new bridges are expected to facilitate the movement of passengers as part of the multimodal integration.

The 3 bridges being built by NCRTC will pass over the Ghazipur drain between Anand Vihar RAPIDX station and Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg. The Anand Vihar RAPIDX station's right bridge will be utilised for vehicular entry, and the left bridge will be used for the vehicular exit among these three bridges. Only pedestrians moving back and forth inside the station grounds will use the middle one.

Also read: Indian Railways Cancels Trains To Bengaluru Airport; Passengers Anguished

Furthermore, the RAPIDX station will be integrated with the interstate Swami Vivekananda (Anand Vihar) bus stand at Kaushambi. Adding to it, the two metro lines (the Pink and Blue Lines) are merged into this station. In addition, it is suggested that a bus stop be constructed on the major road along these bridge routes. Through these bridges, commuters can descend to this area and access the station.

NCRTC is also working to provide multiple other facilities to the passengers, like escalators, and lifts, for easier intra-station movement. This step has been taken considering the ease of movement for children, senior citizens, and commuters travelling with luggage.

The priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RAPIDX is expected to be operational soon. Meanwhile, NCRTC plans on making the entire 82 km corridor operational by the end of 2025. Once operational, RRTS will reduce the travel time between the cities significantly.