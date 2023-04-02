New Delhi-Agra Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Fare, Speed And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 1, 2023, flagged off Indian Railways' eleventh Vande Bharat Express between Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, the national capital. While the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express is the Madhya Pradesh's first semi-high speed train, it's also the fourth train to run from Delho, which also connects Varanasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh. The train will cover 700 km distance in 7.30 hours, but more importantly, will connect Delhi to the tourism hub of Agra.

New Delhi-Agra Vande Bharat Express: Route

The newly inaugurated Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express has become the first of the semi-high speed trains to connect Agra, known for Taj Mahal and is a major tourism hub with Delhi. The train will start from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi and will reach Agra Cantt, which is its next stop, followed by Gwalior and Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi stations before reaching Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal. The same route will be taken on the way back to Delhi.

New Delhi-Agra Vande Bharat Express: Timing

The Vande Bharat Express from the Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station to Hazrat Nizamuddin station will run six days in a week and will not reach New Delhi Railway Station in the national capital.

Timings of 20171 VANDE BHARAT EXP RANI KAMALAPATI H NIZAMUDDIN - The train will start at 5.40 AM and will reach Jhansi at 8.46 AM, followed by Gwalior 9.48 AM, and will reach Agra Cantt at 11.23 AM. The train will have a stoppage of 2 minutes and will leave at 11.25 AM. From there, the train will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 13.10 PM.

Timings of 20172 VANDE BHARAT EXP H NIZAMUDDIN-RANI KAMALAPATI - The train will depart the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 14.40 PM, and will reach Agra Cantt at 16.20 PM. It will stop at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi at 17.45 PM and Gwalior station at 19.03 PM. The train will conclude its journey at the Bhopal station at 22.10 PM.

New Delhi-Agra Vande Bharat Express: Fare

People travelling on Vande Bharat Express (Train No- 20172) between Hazrat Nizamuddin to Rani Kamalapati station will have to pay Rs 1,665 including Rs 308 as catering charges, which is optional in the Chair Car. For the Executive Class between both the stations, Rs 3,120 will be charged, including Rs 369 as catering charges. On the other hand, people travelling on Train No- 20171 from Bhopal to Delhi will pay Rs 1,735 in Chair Car and Rs 3,185 in Executive Cass.