Northeast Frontier Railway opens overseas ticketing counter at Guwahati station

An overseas ticketing counter has been established at the Guwahati railway station for the convenience of passengers travelling by the Mitali Express, which began service on June 1 and connects the cities of New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Dhaka Cantonment in Bangladesh. The opening of the overseas ticketing counter by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) at the Guwahati railway station will be advantageous to passengers who wish to travel with the Mitali Express, including tourists, and who have to conduct business from northeastern states.

Chief Public Relations Officer of the NFR Sabyasachi De said that earlier tickets for the Mitali Express could be purchased from Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri stations only. Now passengers need not travel all the way to New Jalpaiguri or Kolkata to book of tickets on the Mitali Express, he said.

The distance between New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal and Assam`s main city of Guwahati is 333 km. The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in six of the eight northeastern states, excluding Meghalaya and Sikkim, and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

With inputs from IANS