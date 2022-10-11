Passenger finds 'yellow paper' inside samosa served on train; Here's what IRCTC replies

There have been incidents in the past where people have discovered strange items in their food while eating. Be it a top-notch restaurant or a roadside dhaba, such incidents have taken place everywhere. However, recently a rail passenger travelling from Mumbai to Lucknow found a ‘yellow paper’ inside a samosa which he received from IRCTC’s pantry. A passenger with a Twitter username as Aji Kumar took to Twitter to bring the attention of IRCTC officials to the incident. “I am on the way to Lucknow today 9-10-22 I bought one Samosa to eat.. Some portions taken and lastly this is inside in it... Pls, look the yellow paper inside somosa... Its served by the IRCTC pantry person in the Train No. 20921 Bandra Lucknow train.... Started train 8-10-22..” read the tweet.

I am on the way to Lucknow today 9-10-22 I bought one Samosa to eat.. Some portions taken and lastly this is inside in it... Pls look the yellow paper inside somosa... Its served by the IRCTC pantry person in the Train No. 20921 Bandra Lucknow train.... Started train 8-10-22.. pic.twitter.com/6k4lFOfEr6 — Aji Kumar (@AjiKuma41136391) October 9, 2022

Netizens were taken aback by this incident and stood in support of the passenger. “Everything in Railway system is becoming worse day by day including ticket confirmation and mainly they just charge money like anything else everything is under charge, don't you understand what's the situation about poor people This is what developing India is money snatching” read another tweet.

Sir, inconvenience regretted. Kindly share pnr and mobile no in DM. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 9, 2022

Soon this came to IRCTC’s notice and concerned officials issued an apology for the same. “Sir, inconvenience regretted. Kindly share PNR and mobile no in DM,” replied IRCTC in a tweet.

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu to flag off first Agartala-Kolkata express train on THIS day

IRCTC resumed cooked meals on all trains from February 14 after the service was stopped last year owing to Covid-19 restrictions. As of January, cooked food services were restored in 80 percent of trains. Ready-to-eat meals, however, will also continue to be served on demand.