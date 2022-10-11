President Droupadi Murmu to flag off first Agartala-Kolkata express train on THIS day

Indian Railways has been working relentlessly to connect Northeast states to the rest of the country via railways. Taking a step further to improve rail connectivity of Tripura with the rest of the country, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to extend the service of the Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati Express train up to Agartala. The inaugural special of this extension of the train would be flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (October 13) from Agartala railway station. NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De stated that Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati Express would be extended up to Tripura capital Agartala once a week.

The CPRO said that the inaugural special will run via New Karimganj, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katwa, and Bandel. The express train would run with a composition of 14 coaches.

Here's the schedule of to-be inaugurated first Agartala-Kolkata express train:

During its regular run, the express train (Agartala-Kolkata) would depart from Agartala every Wednesday morning to reach Kolkata the next day afternoon. In the return direction, the train would depart from Kolkata every Sunday to reach Agartala on Tuesday evening.

Also read: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 130 trains on October 11, Check full list HERE

Recently, An overseas ticketing counter has been established at the Guwahati railway station for the convenience of passengers travelling by the Mitali Express to make it easy for passengers to book the ticket. This initiative of opening up an overseas ticketing counter at the Guwahati railway station will be advantageous to passengers who wish to travel with the Mitali Express, including tourists, and who have to conduct business from northeastern states.

The President during her stay in Tripura would inaugurate the Judicial Academy and lay the foundation of the National Law University at Narsinghgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala. The Tripura government would also accord a civic reception to Murmu, who would also virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation of many other projects in Tripura.

(With inputs from IANS)