PM Modi Congrats Indian Railways For Starting Ratnipora Station In J&K: Watch Video

In a bid to improve train connectivity in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Railways has fulfilled the demands of citizens with the inauguration of Ratnipora station. The station lies on the Awantipora and Kakapora route, and it will serve the users in offering a rather seamless connectivity to the people of Kashmir. The Ministry of Railways shared the images and video of the station, wherein travellers can be seen waiting to board the train. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the tweet with caption, “Good news for deepening connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Ministry of Railways shared the images with the caption, “Bringing culturally rich Kashmiri towns on Railway network! Amid cheers and celebrations, the long-pending demand for the Ratnipora Halt between Awantipora and Kakapora has finally been fulfilled. This halt will make mobility easier in the region with accessible transportation.”

The Ratnipora village is situated in Pulwama district of J&K, and it is nearly equidistant from the towns of Pulwama, Awantipora, and Pampore, which makes it an important junction between the three. A total of 4 train will stop at the Ratnipora station for a minute, which run on the Baramula-Banihal Rail Section in the valley.

Also, Ashwani Vaishnaw recently said that a specially designed "Vande Bharat" train is being developed for this line. "Everything like temperature, snow, has been kept in mind while manufacturing this special train. Once the railway line is opened, you will have the 'Vande Bharat' train in the middle of 2024," he said.

A video of him travelling in the train through the Baramula Railway Station was shared by the Union minister on Twitter. The post reads, "Inspected the ‘first station of India’ at Baramula. Purchased local products at ‘One Station One Product’ stall".

He also said a demand has been received for connecting three areas -- Sopore-Kupwara, Awantipora-Shopian, and Bijbehara-Pahalgam -- with the railway line, and the Railways will discuss it. "We will discuss this with J-K LG, and then with the Union Home minister (Amit Shah) and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)," he added.