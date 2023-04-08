PM Modi Flags Off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price, Route, Timing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off India's 13th Vande Bharat train on the Chennai-Coimbatore route. With the new train, South India now has two semi-high-speed trains. Prior to that, PM also flagged off India's 12th Vande Bharat Express on the Secunderabad-Tirupati route. Furthermore, the PM also inaugurated the new terminal at the Chennai Airport. During his two-day visit, the PM will also dedicate multiple other projects to aid development in Tamil Nadu.

The train on this route will reduce the travel time between the cities and will cover the distance in 5 hours and 50 minutes, reducing the travel time by around 1 hour and 20 minutes. The semi-high-speed train, operated at 130 kmph on the aforementioned route, will make this possible.

During its journey, the train will start from Coimbatore Junction and will pass through Tiruppur, Erode Junction, Salem Junction, and MGR Chennai CTL. The journey on this route is scheduled to begin at 6 am and will conclude in Chennai at 11:50 am.

The cost of a ticket for the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20643), which runs between Chennai and Coimbatore, is Rs1365, which includes a catering fee of Rs 308 that is optional, and Rs 2485 for Executive Class service between the two stations, which also includes a catering fee of Rs 369. When this is going on, the cost of the Train No. 20644 Vande Bharat Express will be Rs 1215 in the Chair Car and Rs 157 in catering costs, and Rs 2310 for the Executive Cabin and 190 in catering costs.

In contrast to the train on other lines, which has 16 coaches, the Vande Bharat train to be operated on this route would have 8 coaches. These trains will include a single executive coach that can hold 530 passengers. The fact that the route sees less passenger traffic than others justifies the lower number of coaches.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan stated that the train on this route has garnered a tremendous amount of support from the public and is in "huge demand among the passengers" prior to the train departing. She asserted that within 30 minutes of reservations starting, every seat on the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express was taken. It should be noted that this is the state's second running semi-high-speed train.