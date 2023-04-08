PM Modi Flags Off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timing, Ticket Price

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's 12th Vande Bharat Express today on the Secunderabad-Tirupati route. The ceremony to start the train took place in the presence of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It is to be noted that this is the second Vande Bharat in Telangana and is focused on improving connectivity for the pilgrims visiting the Tirupati temple. Following this, the PM will flag off India's 13th Vande Bharat on the Chennai-Coimbatore route today.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express is expected to improve connectivity between the states by reducing travel time. The train is expected to cover a distance of 660 kilometre between the two cities in 8 hours and 30 minutes.

At 11.30 am, the train will depart from Secunderabad and make ten stops before arriving at Tirupati Railway Station at 9 pm, where it would have arrived at its destination.

Like earlier Vande Bharat Express trains, the train is intended to run between the two cities six days a week. The ticket cost for the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20701) from Secunderabad to Tirupati station is Rs 1680, which includes Rs 364 for optional catering fees and Rs 3080 for the trip in Executive Class, which also includes Rs 419 for catering fees. While this is going on, the fare for Train No. 20702 Vande Bharat Express will be Rs 1625 in Chair Car and Rs 308 in Catering Charges, and Rs 3030 in Executive Cars and Rs 369 in Catering Charges.

Vande Bharat Express's position in India will be strengthened in the near future. Several more routes, including Jaipur to New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati, and Udhampur to Srinagar and Baramulla, are said to be receiving the train.