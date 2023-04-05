PM Modi To Flag-Off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express On April 8

The presence of Vande Bharat Express is expanding in India. The latest addition to the list of semi-high-speed trains in India will be on the Chennai-Coimbatore route. PM Narendra Modi will flag off the train on the new route from Chennai Station on April 8. With this addition, India will have its 12th Vande Bharat Express, while South India will get the second unit. Previously, PM Modi flagged off the Mysore-Chennai Vande Bharat Express on November 11, 2012.

The trial runs of the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express were conducted earlier. In the trial, the train reached the designation 22 minutes ahead of the scheduled time of 11:40 am. As per the officials, the train departed from Chennai station at 5:40 am and reached Coimbatore at 11:18 am. In other words, the train covered the distance in five hours and 38 minutes. Furthermore, the train also completed its return journey successfully.

With stops in Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem, the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express train will travel the 495.28 km between Chennai and Coimbatore in 6 hours and 10 minutes. Like other trains, the train will be operated 6 days a week.

As per the latest updates, the train is scheduled to leave Coimbatore at six in the morning and arrive at Chennai Central around twelve ten. On the return trip, the Vande Bharat train is scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 2.20 pm and arrive in Coimbatore at 8.30 pm.

The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express will have 530 seats for the eight coaches, one of which is an executive coach. Furthermore, the train will have advanced features to facilitate the passengers with features like wifi connectivity, sliding doors, reclining chairs, and more.

Currently, Vande Bharat Express is operational on 11 routes in India, including Bhopal-New Delhi, Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam.