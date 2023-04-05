Indian Railways: 70-Year-Old Woman Averts Major Rail Accident, Shows Red Cloth To Stop Train

The Railway Police honoured Chandravathi, a 70-year-old woman from Mangaluru, on Tuesday for preventing a train accident on March 21. The elderly lady displayed an extraordinary presence of mind and helped avert a possible train accident. As per PTI's report, the lady waved a red cloth to the loco pilot to prevent a train accident that could have been caused by a tree falling on a railway track.

The 70-year-old resident of Kudupu Arya Mane saved the lives of numerous railway passengers in the incident that occurred at Mandara between the Padil-Jokatte stretch in Mangaluru, as per PTI's report.

The series of incidents begins with Chandravathi, who notices a tree fell on the track at around 2:10 pm. This is when a train from Mangaluru to Mumbai was scheduled to cross the stretch within a short time. This is when Chandravathi predicted the forthcoming danger.

Daijiworld quotes Chandravathi saying, "I just had my lunch and was standing in the verandah of my house. My elder sister was sleeping inside the house. I heard a huge sound of something falling. When I came out a huge tree had fallen on the railway track. I knew that it was the time for the train to Mumbai to arrive on the track. I came inside the house to inform someone."

Without wasting any time, the elderly lady took prompt action and used a red piece of cloth to give a signal to the loco pilot to stop the train. She adds, "In the meantime, I heard the horn of the train. By the grace of God, I saw a red cloth lying nearby in the house. I ran to the railway track and waved the same at the loco pilot. I have had heart surgery. But I did not care, considering the danger of a train hitting a tree."



The loco pilot in control of Matsyagandha Express noticed the lady raising an alert and sensed the danger ahead. As a precaution, the man slowed down the train and gradually stopped ahead of the fallen tree, reports PTI. Following the incident, the tree was cleared off the track, giving a clear passage to the train. The Railway Police felicitated the 70-year-old in the presence of officers for her prompt action.