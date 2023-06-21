PM Modi To Launch Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express Trains On June 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two Vande Bharat Express trains during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27, said MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. PM Modi will flag off Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express trains in the capital of the state Bhopal, informed the CM. He further said that PM Modi would also participate in the party programmes during his visit to the state. Indian Railways has already launched the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express earlier, which happens to be the fastest Vande Bharat Express in India.

The Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express which connects New Delhi Railway Station and Rani Kamlapati Railway Station can touch more than 160 kmph on some of its sections around Agra. It was the first Vande Bharat Express from the state of Madhya Pradesh and with two more Vande Bharat trains coming, there will be three of these semi-high speed trains in India.

Interestingly, both these trains will run between Madhya Pradesh itself, connecting three of its cities. Most of the Vande Bharat trains are inter-state in nature, leaving aside Maharashtra's Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur trains.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh on June 27. He will launch two Vande Bharat trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur) in the state capital Bhopal," CM Chouhan said.

PM Modi will participate in the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas program and the concluding program of Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra in Shahdol district on the same day June 27. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra on June 22 from Balaghat, CM added.