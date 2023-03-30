PM Narendra Modi Hails Indian Railways For Achieving 100 Percent Electrification In Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Haryana on finishing the process of electrifying its entire railway network, saying the state would reap many benefits from this achievement. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, has previously tweeted about it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the accomplishment in a tweet, "Congrats Haryana! Many benefits will come with this accomplishment." The state of Haryana has "attained new heights," according to a statement from the Haryana government after the state's railway network was successfully fully electrified.

On behalf of the people of Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to the prime minister and the railway minister. He said Haryana is consistently moving on the path of development under the visionary leadership and inspiration of Prime Minister Modi.

He said 100 percent railway electrification in the state would greatly benefit the citizens. Along with this, this step will also prove to be significant for the protection of the environment, he added.

According to an official statement, the existing broad gauge network of Haryana is 1,701 route kilometre, which is now 100 percent electrified. Haryana falls under the Northern, North Central, and North Western Railway's jurisdiction. Some of the major railway stations in Haryana are Ambala, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Hisar Junction, Rewari Junction, Rohtak Junction, and Bhiwani.

Some of the popular trains passing through Haryana are Kalka Shatabdi Express, Himalayan Queen, Kalka Mail, Paschim Express, Golden Temple Mail, and Kalinga Utkal Express. These trains provide connectivity to various parts of the state and major cities in India.

With PTI Inputs