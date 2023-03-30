Indian Railways: IRCTC Adds Millet-Based Meals For Train Passengers, Check Menu

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) intends to add wholesome dishes to its menu, some of which will be made with millet. All vendors in Uttar Pradesh, including 78 static units at train platforms, have been urged to expand their menus to include millet-based foods, according to IRCTC's top regional manager Ajit Kumar Sinha.

"Along with them, mobile units of railways, pantry cars, and IRCTC restaurants in the government buildings have also been given the same direction," he added.

The IRCTC official further said, "The measures are being undertaken in line with 2023 being declared by the United Nations as the International Year of Millets."



According to IRCTC, food items such as millet laddoo, bread and roti made of bajra, jowar, ragi, millet kachori, millet khichdi, millet dalia, millet biscuits, ragi idli, ragi dosa, and ragi uttapam, among others will be served to train passengers.



With IANS Inputs