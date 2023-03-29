topStoriesenglish2589157
NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT

PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express On April 1

Besides Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, the semi-high speed train will also be deployed on other routes including Jaipur-New Delhi and New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati route.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 07:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express On April 1

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Combined Commanders' Conference on April 1 and kick off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station in this city. The news comes amid the reports of the Vande Bharat train to be deployed on the Jaipur-New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati route and Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla route.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours, he said. "PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh. During his visit to Bhopal on April 1, he will give a big gift to the people of the state in the form of Vande Bharat Express, which he will flag off from the Rani Kamalapati station for New Delhi," the CM said.

Also read: Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express Trial Run Begins, Railway Minister Shares Video: Watch

The prime minister will also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference of the three forces on the same day. Heads of three armed forces, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the event. The conference will be held from March 30 to April 1, Chouhan said. The defence minister will arrive in the state on March 30 to take part in the conference, he added. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ruling, will be held by the end of this year.

With PTI Inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas