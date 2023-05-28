Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Takes Bullet Train Ride In Japan; Demands Same Service In India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was impressed by the design, speed, and quality of the Bullet train in Japan and felt it can be useful in India as well.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip to Japan, on Sunday, undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.
In a tweet, he said: "Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," and shared some pictures of his journey.
"A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle-class people should benefit, and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia," he added.
ஒசாகா நகரிலிருந்து டோக்கியோவுக்கு #BulletTrain-இல் பயணம் செய்கிறேன். ஏறத்தாழ 500 கி.மீ தூரத்தை இரண்டரை மணிநேரத்திற்குள் அடைந்துவிடுவோம்.
உருவமைப்பில் மட்டுமல்லாமல் வேகத்திலும் தரத்திலும் #BulletTrain-களுக்கு இணையான இரயில் சேவை நமது இந்தியாவிலும் பயன்பாட்டுக்கு வர வேண்டும்; ஏழை -… pic.twitter.com/bwxb7vGL8z — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 28, 2023
The CM had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.
