Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Takes Bullet Train Ride In Japan; Demands Same Service In India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was impressed by the design, speed, and quality of the Bullet train in Japan and felt it can be useful in India as well.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip to Japan, on Sunday, undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.

In a tweet, he said: "Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours," and shared some pictures of his journey.

"A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle-class people should benefit, and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia," he added.

The CM had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.

