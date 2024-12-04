Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2827990https://zeenews.india.com/railways/vande-bharat-express-halts-for-over-two-hours-due-to-technical-glitch-in-kerala-2827990.html
NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

Vande Bharat Express Halts For Over Two Hours Due To Technical Glitch In Kerala

Engineers were dispatched to inspect and address the problem, an officer from the Shornur railway station said.

|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 10:35 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vande Bharat Express Halts For Over Two Hours Due To Technical Glitch In Kerala File Photo

PALAKKAD: The Vande Bharat Express running from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram was delayed near Shornur railway station on Wednesday evening following a technical issue, according to railway police. The train came to a halt at around 5.30 pm near the Shornur railway bridge and remained stationary until close to 8 pm, after which operations resumed.

Engineers were dispatched to inspect and address the problem, an officer from the Shornur railway station said. “The train has since been pulled into the Shornur railway station,” the officer added.

An official assured that all passengers onboard were safe, and no untoward incidents occurred during the delay.He also mentioned that a few trains were delayed as a result of the disruption.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK