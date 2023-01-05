‘Don’t NAME bribery accused until convicted’: Rajasthan ACB order sparks row

Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan on Wednesday asked its officials not to reveal names and photos of bribery case accused and suspects until they are convicted by a court. The order, which was issued shortly after Hemant Priyadarshy assumed additional charge as the state’s ACB chief said only the rank or designation, and the department of the accused should be shared with the media.

Opposition BJP targeted the state government over the order while also questioning its intention. Priyadarshy, however, said according to the guideline of the Supreme court, the name and photo of the accused cannot be publicised unless proven guilty. "There is a legal backup behind the order," he said.

He was given an additional charge as DG on Wednesday. The post fell vacant after BL Soni retired on December 31. In the order, Priyadarshy directed all chowki in-charges to not reveal the name and photo of the accused and suspects unless they are convicted by the court.

BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted a copy of the order and said the Congress is with the "corrupt and the corrupt is with the Congress". Terming the order a 'Tughlaqi Farman', Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the freedom of the press is being violated by the order.

It has been passed to give protection to the corrupt, he alleged.